New song: ”Cancel Culture Commander (Ballad of an Anarcho-Puritan)”
Apr 28, 2022

Real antifascists don't lead cancel culture cults that target people like me.  The only thing to cancel is cancel culture itself.  Fuck the trolls.  For more information on the nefarious activities of this pseudo-antifascist cult based out of Portland, Oregon, please go to davidrovics.com/trolls.

