This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: "As the Planet Floods and Burns"
0:00
-3:09

New song: "As the Planet Floods and Burns"

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Aug 07, 2021

Just another song about what's going on around me on this beautiful, tortured planet.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture