Antisemite
If you are a fan of democracy
If you have a problem with state theocracy
If you’re having issues with minority rule
Or with the propaganda they teach your kids in school
You don’t like invading armies bent on thievery
If you think it’s wrong to steal someone’s country
There’s just one explanation, though it may be getting trite
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite
If you don’t like the idea of shooting mortar rounds at kids
It must be because you just don’t like the Yids
Israel bombs hospitals – if you heard that on the news
It must be because that network doesn’t like the Jews
All those UN agencies crying genocide
Secretly still blame us for the way that Jesus died
There’s just one explanation we keep within our sights
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite
If you think free speech is a really good thing
If you fear the future that censorship may bring
If you think Mark Zuckerberg is a pawn of the CIA
If you don’t believe whatever the western leaders say
If you march and chant “from the river to the sea”
If you say you’ll keep fighting until Palestine is free
There’s just one explanation, right there in black and white
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite
If you’re not a fan of home demolitions
If you’ve got some kind of problem with the Zionist position
It can't be that you care about humanity
It can’t be just that you want some sanity
If you don’t like the slaughter, you’d better just stand by
Don’t speak out or else we’ll all know the reason why
There’s just one explanation, the one from the far right
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite
New song: "Antisemite"