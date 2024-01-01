This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: "Antisemite"
0:00
-2:29
New song: "Antisemite"
Word on the street is the Zionist narrative is losing traction, so to help shore it up I have written a wee jingle for the ADL.
David Rovics
Jan 1, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Loading video

Antisemite

If you are a fan of democracy
If you have a problem with state theocracy
If you’re having issues with minority rule
Or with the propaganda they teach your kids in school
You don’t like invading armies bent on thievery
If you think it’s wrong to steal someone’s country

There’s just one explanation, though it may be getting trite
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

If you don’t like the idea of shooting mortar rounds at kids
It must be because you just don’t like the Yids
Israel bombs hospitals – if you heard that on the news
It must be because that network doesn’t like the Jews
All those UN agencies crying genocide
Secretly still blame us for the way that Jesus died

There’s just one explanation we keep within our sights
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

If you think free speech is a really good thing
If you fear the future that censorship may bring
If you think Mark Zuckerberg is a pawn of the CIA
If you don’t believe whatever the western leaders say
If you march and chant “from the river to the sea”
If you say you’ll keep fighting until Palestine is free

There’s just one explanation, right there in black and white
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

If you’re not a fan of home demolitions
If you’ve got some kind of problem with the Zionist position
It can't be that you care about humanity
It can’t be just that you want some sanity
If you don’t like the slaughter, you’d better just stand by
Don’t speak out or else we’ll all know the reason why

There’s just one explanation, the one from the far right
You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

0 Comments
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
18:44
United Front Against Genocide
 • 
David Rovics
3:21
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:14
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:40
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:52
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
 • 
David Rovics
2:38
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics