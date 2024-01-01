New song: "Antisemite"

Loading video

Antisemite

If you are a fan of democracy

If you have a problem with state theocracy

If you’re having issues with minority rule

Or with the propaganda they teach your kids in school

You don’t like invading armies bent on thievery

If you think it’s wrong to steal someone’s country

There’s just one explanation, though it may be getting trite

You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

If you don’t like the idea of shooting mortar rounds at kids

It must be because you just don’t like the Yids

Israel bombs hospitals – if you heard that on the news

It must be because that network doesn’t like the Jews

All those UN agencies crying genocide

Secretly still blame us for the way that Jesus died

There’s just one explanation we keep within our sights

You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

If you think free speech is a really good thing

If you fear the future that censorship may bring

If you think Mark Zuckerberg is a pawn of the CIA

If you don’t believe whatever the western leaders say

If you march and chant “from the river to the sea”

If you say you’ll keep fighting until Palestine is free

There’s just one explanation, right there in black and white

You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite

If you’re not a fan of home demolitions

If you’ve got some kind of problem with the Zionist position

It can't be that you care about humanity

It can’t be just that you want some sanity

If you don’t like the slaughter, you’d better just stand by

Don’t speak out or else we’ll all know the reason why

There’s just one explanation, the one from the far right

You must be an antisemite, you must be an antisemite