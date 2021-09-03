This Week with David Rovics

Living Free, Dying, and Being a Sociopath
Living Free, Dying, and Being a Sociopath

Sep 03, 2021

While "live free or die" has a nice ring to it, I'd much prefer "live with certain minimal restrictions and don't die" instead.  Some thoughts on what the far left and the far right appear to have in common.

Discussion about this episode

