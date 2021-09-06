Labor Day with Ron Placone

It was a great pleasure being today's guest on Ron Placone's very excellent podcast. Here it is for my podcast subscribers to check out with ease, but if you want to subscribe to Ron's podcast, look up Get Yours News On With Ron wherever podcasts are found.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes