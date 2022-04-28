This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
”I’m A Better Anarchist Than You” new verse
0:00
-0:32

”I’m A Better Anarchist Than You” new verse

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 28, 2022

After being attacked repeatedly in an ongoing cancellation campaign led by the false prophets of antifascist "research" for over a year, I have now added a new verse to an old song, dedicated to the anarcho-puritan cult led by Shane Burley, Spencer Sunshine, Alexander Reid Ross (and whoever they work for).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture