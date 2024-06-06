Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

"I Heard A Rumor" REMIX

Here it is, folks, the title track of the next album.
David Rovics
Jun 06, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

The next album I put out with Chet Gardiner backing me up on everything is going to be titled I Heard A Rumor.

The title track, and several of the other tracks destined for the album, take on the rumor mill. Different tracks address different aspects of rumor-mongering -- in its algorithmically-driven form, in the form of significant elements of the left being captured by false consciousness, and in the form of Cointelpro-style, agency-led disruption and disinformation tactics.

This will be the third album Chet and I put out together so far in 2024, following the same process: I record my vocals and an instrument (guitar, bouzouki, or mandola) in my living room, send Chet the file, and he does everything else you're hearing, somehow or other.

I’m posting all the tracks that are remixed and ready to go on the next album in this playlist on Soundcloud:

2 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"The Ballad of the USS Liberty" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "The Ballad of the USS Liberty"
  David Rovics
Mass Media, Social Media, and the New Civil War
  David Rovics
Blockout 2024 and the Star-Making Machinery
  David Rovics
New song: "Since Long Before October"
  David Rovics
New song: "My Techno-Fascist God"
  David Rovics
"The Poor People's March on Washington" REMIX
  David Rovics