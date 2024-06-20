New song: "Rent Strike"

Rent Strike

Each year there are more people living on the streets

Their ranks growing geometrically

And in fact the numbers are increasing

By the exact same degree

As the rents are rising

The situation is clear

If we don’t change this reality

This ain’t no civilization here, but



What if all the renters stopped paying the rent

And showed our collective might

What if we kept on refusing until

Housing was a human right



Each year things get grimmer

Feels more like the sting of defeat

More and more people working two or three jobs

Who still can’t make ends meet

What if we all said to our neighbors

Here’s what we will do

If the authorities come to evict anyone

We’ll all come stand with you



Each year is more dystopic

Beyond what anyone can stand

But there was a time in this country

When evictions all were banned

When the union of the unemployed

Organized and then

They passed rent control 90 years ago

We can make them do it again