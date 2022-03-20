House Concert for the Web

A wee web concert before I head out to Minnesota on Friday, and Europe next month, to do more concerts for actual physical audiences. I start with children's songs, then move on to grownup material.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes