This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
House Concert for the Web
0:00
-1:02:21

House Concert for the Web

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 20, 2022

A wee web concert before I head out to Minnesota on Friday, and Europe next month, to do more concerts for actual physical audiences. I start with children's songs, then move on to grownup material.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture