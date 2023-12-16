Loading video
Share this post
From Battersea to Burnside Bridge
davidrovics.substack.com
1×
0:00
-19:46
From Battersea to Burnside Bridge
The carnage continues, and so do the protests -- from the half a million who just marched in London, to the 300 that shut down Portland's Burnside Bridge the same day.
Dec 16, 2023
Transcript
No transcript...
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
From Battersea to Burnside Bridge