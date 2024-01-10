"Famine and Disease" VIDEO + new mixes + Notes From A Holocaust workshop + interview

Included within this missive is the new studio mix of “Stop the Genocide.” All 20 tracks destined for the upcoming album are now mixed, and once I’ve got the mastered WAV files I’ll be putting out the album on all the music streaming platforms. All the tracks are now in the order in which I wrote them, between October 13th and December 31st, 2023, including a bunch that you probably haven’t heard yet, even if you’ve listened to everything I’ve sent out to my email list.

Our friend in California has made another brilliant video, as relevant as it could possibly be, as about 92% of the people of Gaza have no food to eat. Here’s the video for “Famine and Disease,” hot off the presses.

Loading video

I livestreamed a bit of a workshop, where I played the 20 pieces from the upcoming album, in the order in which I wrote them, with a bit of commentary. I played all the songs in standard tuning on the guitar — the most popular instrument, in the most popular tuning — in order to show folks who may like to sing them how to do so easily. Especially with the aid of the songbook for the album, which you can download at davidrovics.com/palestine.

Loading video

On Monday local musicians Russell Gores and Steve Cleveland interviewed me for over an hour for their new weekly podcast. It was one of the best interviews ever. If you like talking shop as much as I do, I think you’ll enjoy it.

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

Southern California at the end of January

France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

the northeastern US in late March/early April

Australia during last half of June/first half of July

Backyard Tour from Portland to San Francisco August 8-22

living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!