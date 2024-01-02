This Week with David Rovics
"Famine and Disease" REMIX
"Famine and Disease" REMIX
2.3 million people in Gaza are on the brink of famine, and according to the UN, 40% of them are already starving. Here's a remix of "Famine and Disease," one of the tracks from the upcoming album.
David Rovics
Jan 2, 2024
You can find the rest of the songs in the Gaza Holocaust series at davidrovics.com/palestine. Here’s the Soundcloud playlist, with “Famine and Disease” as the first track, other remixed ones immediately following.

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

  • NYC on the weekend of January 12th

  • Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

  • Southern California at the end of January

  • France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in late June/early July

  • living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

