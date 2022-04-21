This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
EU Free Assange Rally and Concert is this Saturday in Brussels!
0:00
-6:30

EU Free Assange Rally and Concert is this Saturday in Brussels!

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 21, 2022

The EU Free Assange Rally and Concert will be Saturday, April 23rd at 2 pm in front of EU HQ at the Place de la Monnaie in Brussels, Belgium.  Jeremy Corbyn, Stella Assange, and loads of other great folks will be speaking, along with lots of live music as well, including the musicians featured in this little set.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture