EU Free Assange Rally and Concert is this Saturday in Brussels!

The EU Free Assange Rally and Concert will be Saturday, April 23rd at 2 pm in front of EU HQ at the Place de la Monnaie in Brussels, Belgium. Jeremy Corbyn, Stella Assange, and loads of other great folks will be speaking, along with lots of live music as well, including the musicians featured in this little set.
