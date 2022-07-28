There is a gorgeous 8-song album in Spanish just out from Abraham Roman of Mexico City, which you can stream or download for free from the website of Mexico's Ministry of Culture. Here is track 8, which is Roman's brilliant Spanish translation of "St Patrick Battalion."
El Batallón de San Patricio (traducción libre de la canción de David Rovics)
Jul 28, 2022
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
