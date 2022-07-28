This Week with David Rovics

El Batallón de San Patricio (traducción libre de la canción de David Rovics)
David Rovics
Jul 28, 2022

There is a gorgeous 8-song album in Spanish just out from Abraham Roman of Mexico City, which you can stream or download for free from the website of Mexico's Ministry of Culture.  Here is track 8, which is Roman's brilliant Spanish translation of "St Patrick Battalion."

