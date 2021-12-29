This Week with David Rovics

Discussion with Food Not Bombs cofounder Keith McHenry
Dec 29, 2021

For my weekly livestream this Omicron Wednesday, the state of the streets in 2021 with Food Not Bombs cofounder, Keith McHenry.

