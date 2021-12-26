As the pundits and politicians of the world pay tribute to Desmond Tutu, let's remember some of the things they're not mentioning -- like most anything he did or said after 1998 or so.
Desmond Tutu Opposed Capitalism, Israeli Apartheid and US/UK Imperialism, Too
Dec 26, 2021
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes