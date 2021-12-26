This Week with David Rovics

Desmond Tutu Opposed Capitalism, Israeli Apartheid and US/UK Imperialism, Too
Desmond Tutu Opposed Capitalism, Israeli Apartheid and US/UK Imperialism, Too

David Rovics
Dec 26, 2021

As the pundits and politicians of the world pay tribute to Desmond Tutu, let's remember some of the things they're not mentioning -- like most anything he did or said after 1998 or so.

