This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Confessions of an Ecumenical Leftist
0:00
-31:24

Confessions of an Ecumenical Leftist

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Aug 04, 2021

It seems a ridiculous thing to have to say, but I think intellectual discourse is generally a very good thing, rather than something to be stopped at all costs.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture