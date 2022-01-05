This Week with David Rovics

City Workers Strike Jam
City Workers Strike Jam

David Rovics
Jan 05, 2022

Talking parsimonious municipality blues. For the first 25 minutes or so I talk to union representative, Rob Martineau, about the potential city workers strike here in Portland, Oregon, and the rally on Saturday at City Hall at 2 pm. For the rest of the hour, union songs.

