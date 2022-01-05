City Workers Strike Jam

Talking parsimonious municipality blues. For the first 25 minutes or so I talk to union representative, Rob Martineau, about the potential city workers strike here in Portland, Oregon, and the rally on Saturday at City Hall at 2 pm. For the rest of the hour, union songs.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
