Brain Labor Report interview
Brain Labor Report interview

David Rovics
Sep 08, 2021

I spent most of an hour this morning talking with Wes Brain on his weekly radio show, the Brain Labor Report, broadcast on KSKQ Community Radio in southern Oregon.  We talked about politics, shockingly enough, along with topics related to my latest album, such as Labor Day, vaccines, our mutual friend Anne Feeney, climate chaos, and more.

