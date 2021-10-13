”Behind These Prison Walls” -- DontExtraditeAssange.com

I fly off to London on Friday. Very much looking forward to all the gigs around England, Scotland, events around COP26, etc. -- but I'm especially looking forward to singing at the rally against extraditing Julian Assange to the US on Saturday, October 23rd. While still here in my little home studio in Portland, I thought I'd render a version of the song I'll be singing that afternoon outside the Royal Courts of Justice.
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
