”Behind These Prison Walls” -- DontExtraditeAssange.com
David Rovics
Oct 13, 2021

I fly off to London on Friday.  Very much looking forward to all the gigs around England, Scotland, events around COP26, etc. -- but I'm especially looking forward to singing at the rally against extraditing Julian Assange to the US on Saturday, October 23rd.  While still here in my little home studio in Portland, I thought I'd render a version of the song I'll be singing that afternoon outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

