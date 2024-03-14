"Ballad of the TikTok Ban" Take 2

Loading video

Ballad of the TikTok Ban

Debate rages from Brussels to DC

Which app do the kids like best?

Is it promoting democratic values

That we all uphold and cherish in the West?

Like freedom, democracy, selling advertisements

And getting rich people elected

Does it have the algorithms that brainwash the best

And get the right politicians selected?

Yes, scandal after scandal doesn't matter

There's no limit to all we can afford

For any company stacked with former cabinet members

From the White House on their corporate board

Appeasing all the wishes of the Pentagon

Conducting business there on California soil

They may just be in it for the profit

But to God and country they are loyal

Because Facebook's not a Chinese corporation

There's no need to ban or block

It's run by patriotic American billionaires

Unlike TikTok

Look at a video on YouTube

Within a few recommendations

You'll be seeing lies on the subject of your choice

It isn't true but it's good for scintillation

Whatever keeps us all glued to the screen

It's well understood

Whatever lines the pockets of the billionaires

It must be well and good

Because YouTube's not a Chinese corporation...

Scroll through your feed on Instagram

As their own studies attest

The more time you spend on the platform

The more lonely and depressed

But as long as they can use your emotions

To encourage you to spend and buy

It must be OK, it's the American

Way Be a patriot and don't ask why

Because Instagram's not a Chinese corporation...

As the billionaires make more billions

And the tent cities grow and grow

As we look at our phones and see what the billionaires

Want us to do and know

As we hand off our communications

To our masters, Sili-con

As long as it's red, white and blue

Then we know which side it's on

Because it's not a Chinese corporation...

