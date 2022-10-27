This Week with David Rovics

Ballad of the ”Green Cities” Corporation
Ballad of the ”Green Cities” Corporation

David Rovics
Oct 27, 2022

Green Cities is a billion-dollar Portland-based corporation that is intent on gentrifying the world as rapidly as possible, making as much money as possible, with no interest whatsoever in the welfare of their tenants who can't keep up with Green Cities' massive rent increases, made possible by our broken system.

