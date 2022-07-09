This Week with David Rovics

”At the End of World War 3” full band version
”At the End of World War 3” full band version

Jul 09, 2022

A few days ago I shared Chet Gardiner's solo acoustic recording of this song that I wrote a few months ago. Here is a full band recording of the song that he's just shared with me, which leaves me that much more excited about the prospect of making a record with Chet and other musicians in Hawaii this winter, if all goes as planned...

