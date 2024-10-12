This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
One Year On: the Apocalypse in Review PODCAST SPECIAL
1
0:00
-1:01:07

One Year On: the Apocalypse in Review PODCAST SPECIAL

Episode 1 of 3 -- Before October 7th, 2023
David Rovics
Oct 12, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

To mark a year of high-tech war being waged against the Palestinian people, there have been many different efforts at putting the past year into context, by many individuals and media outlets. Here's mine -- or the first of the three episodes in the series, anyway. The other two will soon follow.

This first episode is a crash course in the history of Zionism in Palestine, up until October 6th, 2023. The second episode is focused on the fall of 2023, and the third one on 2024.

Writing, recording, and putting together this sort of thing is very time-consuming. If people like it, it's worth it. Either way, it's a relatively new way of presenting things for me, and I'd appreciate your feedback, whether positive, negative, or in between.

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"Whatever They'll Pay" REMIX
  David Rovics
Gig Organizing 101
  David Rovics
"Arc of Justice" REMIX
  David Rovics
"Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "Arc of Justice"
  David Rovics
Whatever They'll Pay (Ballad of Lars Fruergaard Joergensen)
  David Rovics
Canadian Cancellations
  David Rovics