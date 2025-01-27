We’ll be in Mexico from March 13-18, southern California March 19-23, in England and Scotland from March 24-April 16, Australia in July, and northern California in September.
Ministry of Culture TRAILER
Booking gigs for 2025 is going along, but very slowly, so it occurred to me to apply my primitive video editing skills to making a little Ministry of Culture tour trailer.
Jan 27, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post