Ministry of Culture TRAILER

Booking gigs for 2025 is going along, but very slowly, so it occurred to me to apply my primitive video editing skills to making a little Ministry of Culture tour trailer.
David Rovics
Jan 27, 2025
Transcript

We’ll be in Mexico from March 13-18, southern California March 19-23, in England and Scotland from March 24-April 16, Australia in July, and northern California in September.

