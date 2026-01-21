Greetings from California, where Kamala and I have a whole bunch of concerts coming right up.

People won’t be hearing about those concerts on that tab on YouTube, anymore, however, because my YouTube channel was deleted yesterday morning, by YouTube. Here’s the reply I got from them when I appealed their decision:

To briefly explain: I am allegedly a supporter of various criminal organizations. The criminal organizations I am accused of supporting, according to YouTube, have been:

the Houthi Army in Yemen, who I have thanked for their efforts to stop Israel from importing weapons to kill Palestinians with

Palestine Action in the UK, who I have praised for their nonviolent civil disobedience against Elbit Systems

Luigi Mangione, about whom I wrote a ballad of the sort that in Mexico would be called a corrido, or “outlaw ballad”

For “Song for the Houthi Army” I received warnings, video removals, and in January, 2025, my YouTube channel was demonetized, causing a significant loss of income.

For “Song for Palestine Action” there were more warnings and removals. Then at the end of November, 2025, with no notification or explanation, YouTube deleted my entire 50-album discography from YouTube Music, the music streaming arm of the monopolistic YouTube empire.

“So Many Ways to Kill a CEO” had been up in one form or another on YouTube for a while, but when Reel News made a video that I uploaded to my channel on January 9th, the video was taken down after a few hours, and I received a Strike, which meant I couldn’t access my channel to make posts or upload videos for a week.

Normally after the first Strike there is a second Strike, and then if you keep on violating YouTube’s rules, there is a final, third Strike, which results in your channel being deleted, they explained.

During my one-week probation, in the hope of keeping my channel, I took the action of deleting every version of the three aforementioned songs that had caused trouble over the past two years.

Then a few days after they restored my access to my channel I received the email from which the quote above originates, and just like that, the channel and all its content, history, comments, role within the recommendation algorithms, etc., is disappeared.

It’s a phased disappearance, never complete. Never total censorship, just a thorough suppression. First they stop having music at the protests, and then they delete the YouTube channels. Full spectrum dominance.

Hope to see you on the road and in the streets.