There’s some bits of history
About a certain country
One that parks its fighter jets
On every patch of land it gets
Some government to agree
To give up their sovereignty
And attract the fire
Of the enemies of empire
One that projects power
From the ivory towers
Playing the great game
At the brink of a world in flames
Risking it all to control
Everything, whatever the toll
On its hapless subjects
But here’s what to expect:
If you host U S military bases
You’d do well never to forget
Your country is a military target
If you fell for the story
With the poetic allegories
Or all the nonsense you were fed
All the stuff the Americans said
About the rules-based order
That would protect your borders
But what if the U S attacks
And your neighbor fights back?
Chorus
They wanted them for a reason
Because it’s long been open season
On Persian civilization
So they want bases in the nations
That surround Russia, China, Iran
As part of their imperial plan
To dominate the world and use you
To help them with it, too
Chorus
"Your Country is a Military Target"
There’s some bits of history