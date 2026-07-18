There’s some bits of history

About a certain country

One that parks its fighter jets

On every patch of land it gets

Some government to agree

To give up their sovereignty

And attract the fire

Of the enemies of empire



One that projects power

From the ivory towers

Playing the great game

At the brink of a world in flames

Risking it all to control

Everything, whatever the toll

On its hapless subjects

But here’s what to expect:



If you host U S military bases

You’d do well never to forget

Your country is a military target



If you fell for the story

With the poetic allegories

Or all the nonsense you were fed

All the stuff the Americans said

About the rules-based order

That would protect your borders

But what if the U S attacks

And your neighbor fights back?



Chorus



They wanted them for a reason

Because it’s long been open season

On Persian civilization

So they want bases in the nations

That surround Russia, China, Iran

As part of their imperial plan

To dominate the world and use you

To help them with it, too



Chorus