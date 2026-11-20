You want to tour Australia

Be careful what you say

Be careful who you know

What kind of gigs you play

Cuz if you’re on the wrong side

Of the Zionist state

Rejection from the country

Could be your fate



You might be a comedian

Or an academic

An author or a DJ

With the wrong polemic

You might be a musician

With a song that agrees

From the river to the sea

Palestine must be



With this going on

We’re all left to wonder

Who’s allowed Down Under?



Rovics is the latest

One of many more

To be on the list of people

The authorities deplore

For reasons often hidden

Often in plain sight

As the leaders of the country

Move further to the right



Chorus



Rejected because

They say this father of three

Doesn’t plan to return

To his family

He’s never overstayed

No record of a crime

But the tour isn’t happening

This time



Chorus



Who’s allowed in New Zealand?

Who’s allowed in Canada?

Where do the tendrils stretch

Israel, America?

Who decides what’s good?

Who decides who’s bad?

What happened to the sovereignty

You used to think you had?



Chorus

Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.