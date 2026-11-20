You want to tour Australia
Be careful what you say
Be careful who you know
What kind of gigs you play
Cuz if you’re on the wrong side
Of the Zionist state
Rejection from the country
Could be your fate
You might be a comedian
Or an academic
An author or a DJ
With the wrong polemic
You might be a musician
With a song that agrees
From the river to the sea
Palestine must be
With this going on
We’re all left to wonder
Who’s allowed Down Under?
Rovics is the latest
One of many more
To be on the list of people
The authorities deplore
For reasons often hidden
Often in plain sight
As the leaders of the country
Move further to the right
Chorus
Rejected because
They say this father of three
Doesn’t plan to return
To his family
He’s never overstayed
No record of a crime
But the tour isn’t happening
This time
Chorus
Who’s allowed in New Zealand?
Who’s allowed in Canada?
Where do the tendrils stretch
Israel, America?
Who decides what’s good?
Who decides who’s bad?
What happened to the sovereignty
You used to think you had?
Chorus
Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.