"Who Will Stop the Empire?"

The original version of this song was one I created with Ai Tsuno just last week, and it has already gotten around 35,000 views, between Instagram and Facebook alone. Other people seem to be asking this question, not just us.

In other news, regarding the gathering in front of the ICE building on Thursday, Francisco was released from their clutches after his appointment, thankfully.

This weekend Kamala and I will sing twice in Portland: at the Japanese American Historical Plaza on the waterfront around 8 pm Saturday, and at the weekly vigil at 12th and Hawthorne on Sunday at noon.