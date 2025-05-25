This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"Where Were You (When the Jewish State Committed Genocide)" REMIX H

I'm very excited to announce that the brilliant Laura Love is contributing vocal harmony parts to tracks on my upcoming album, such as this one.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 25, 2025
Share
Transcript

© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture