“When the Himalayas Fell”

Upcoming plans: barnstorming around the 4th Congressional district of Maryland with Sam Husseini and friends from October 9-15. Visiting Mobile, Alabama October 20-26. A tour of Australia with Kamala for most of November. Spring 2027: Europe!
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This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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