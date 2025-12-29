This Week with David Rovics

"When Luigi Goes on Trial"
"When Luigi Goes on Trial"

One of the things that 2026 holds in store is what some are already calling "the trial of the century."
David Rovics
Dec 29, 2025

A trial approaches and I feel numb
It's a date I wish would never come
When the court’s in session and I see
That lovely man in front of me

Cuz I'll be there on Manhattan Isle
When Luigi goes on trial

He did what he did and so next
Is what anybody would expect
He'll face the law, the plutocracy
Will no doubt find him guilty

But I'll be there on Manhattan Isle
When Luigi goes on trial

All those who faced the corporation
Presenting their annihilation
Will hold that space, wish him the best
And every hair upon his chest

Yes I'll be there on Manhattan Isle
When Luigi goes on trial

This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th. Which is the day of Luigi’s next court appearance.

