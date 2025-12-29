A trial approaches and I feel numb
It's a date I wish would never come
When the court’s in session and I see
That lovely man in front of me
Cuz I'll be there on Manhattan Isle
When Luigi goes on trial
He did what he did and so next
Is what anybody would expect
He'll face the law, the plutocracy
Will no doubt find him guilty
But I'll be there on Manhattan Isle
When Luigi goes on trial
All those who faced the corporation
Presenting their annihilation
Will hold that space, wish him the best
And every hair upon his chest
Yes I'll be there on Manhattan Isle
When Luigi goes on trial
This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th. Which is the day of Luigi’s next court appearance.