A trial approaches and I feel numb

It's a date I wish would never come

When the court’s in session and I see

That lovely man in front of me



Cuz I'll be there on Manhattan Isle

When Luigi goes on trial



He did what he did and so next

Is what anybody would expect

He'll face the law, the plutocracy

Will no doubt find him guilty



But I'll be there on Manhattan Isle

When Luigi goes on trial



All those who faced the corporation

Presenting their annihilation

Will hold that space, wish him the best

And every hair upon his chest



Yes I'll be there on Manhattan Isle

When Luigi goes on trial

This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th. Which is the day of Luigi’s next court appearance.