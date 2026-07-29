This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"When An Empire Falls"
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-2:07

"When An Empire Falls"

There are various signs throughout history when an overstretched empire is about to collapse. The US currently ticks most of the boxes.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

If you’re into history
It’s quite a moment
In real time we
Watch the dismantlement
Of the economic juggernaut
And military might
Most of us thought
Was not in sight

But here we are
And it’s happening
Down so far
The road towards fracturing
Overextension
Pulled to the brink
However you slice it
About to sink

No way to miss
The writing on the walls
It looks like this
When an empire falls

A state so corrupt
Institutionally incompetent
Leaders inept
Growingly incontinent
Military adventures
With no end game
Whoever lives will remember
When the end came

Chorus

A mushrooming debt
With no plan
But to send off the jets
To bomb Iran
To try to provoke
A whole lot more
To invoke
The third world war

Chorus

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