If you’re into history
It’s quite a moment
In real time we
Watch the dismantlement
Of the economic juggernaut
And military might
Most of us thought
Was not in sight
But here we are
And it’s happening
Down so far
The road towards fracturing
Overextension
Pulled to the brink
However you slice it
About to sink
No way to miss
The writing on the walls
It looks like this
When an empire falls
A state so corrupt
Institutionally incompetent
Leaders inept
Growingly incontinent
Military adventures
With no end game
Whoever lives will remember
When the end came
Chorus
A mushrooming debt
With no plan
But to send off the jets
To bomb Iran
To try to provoke
A whole lot more
To invoke
The third world war
Chorus