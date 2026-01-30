This Week with David Rovics

War with the World: a guided tour
0:00
-37:35

My latest collaboration with the Ai Tsuno Project drops on all the music streaming platforms on February 1st. Here's a guided tour of the album.
David Rovics
Jan 30, 2026

