War with the World: a guided tour
My latest collaboration with the Ai Tsuno Project drops on all the music streaming platforms on February 1st. Here's a guided tour of the album.
Jan 30, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
