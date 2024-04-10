The second episode in the series of presentations from yours truly on the subject of resistance will be streamed live from my living room on Saturday, April 13th at 19:00 GMT (11 am Pacific, 2 pm Eastern). I'll bring you songs and stories about resistance in its many forms, from times past and present. Whichever tales I delve into this time, they'll be different from the ones I got into in session 1...

I'll be live on X, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

In November, 1919, federal police and their volunteer terrorist wing, the American Legion, carried out a sort of scorched-earth, anti-union pogrom -- burning union halls, arresting IWW members, and killing them, in an effort to wipe the Wobblies off the map. In Centralia they fought back.

This is the video rendition of the latest track to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment, destined to be part of the upcoming album we're putting out together, Bearing Witness.

PNW: in May I'll be doing gigs in Vancouver, BC as well as Portland, Oregon (details soon). If you're in the state of Washington or in other parts of BC or Oregon and you might be inclined to organize something, I'd love to hear from you.

AUSTRALIA: I’ve got my tickets — I arrive in Brisbane on June 21st and depart from there a month later!

CALIFORNIA: I’m coming in August, and I’d love to hear from you, too!

SCANDINAVIA: same goes for you for November!