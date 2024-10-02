My trolls -- not the rightwing ones this time, but the self-styled "antifascist" ones -- are trying to get my Tacoma gig canceled by accusing me of nonsense, as they do. Please: show your solidarity with this tenants group, and with me, & buy a ticket, regardless of whether you live anywhere near Tacoma. They're sliding scale starting at $15... tinyurl.com/Rovics4All

Saturday’s Rent Strike Open Mic in downtown Portland, Oregon has had to be rescheduled for reasons too boring to explain (that have nothing to do with trolls). It will now happen on Saturday, December 7th. More on that later.

Sunday’s benefit concert in Vancouver, BC is very much still happening, and I’m looking forward to crossing the border again (despite the two-hour wait on the way back)!

Live at the Gazebo on YouTube

My show from early September in Ferndale, Michigan is now up as a YouTube playlist in slightly edited form, but with the more coherent bits of me talking between songs left in. The playlist is called Live at the Gazebo (2024).