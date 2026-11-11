This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“Tortuguita’s Playlist”

A young activist named Tortuguita died inside a tent in a hail of bullets in the area where Cop City has been getting built outside of Atlanta.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

Last December I had the pleasure of doing a show in Atlanta, at the studios of WRFG — Radio Free Georgia, a station with quite a history of being on the right side of history. The show was very capably recorded and mixed by Dál Riata Productions. The videos from this show at WRFG can now all be found on Spotify as well, where you can now find video along with audio, including a whole lot of me.

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