If you know anyone in Atlanta, this would be the perfect time to let them know about today’s concert!

On that note, if you know anyone in Arizona, maybe they want to come to the little festival I’m playing at in Bisbee on January 3rd.

And if you know anyone in California, I’ll be touring there extensively throughout the last half of January and early February with Kamala, and we have plenty of available dates for more gigs if anyone in Oregon, or anywhere in California, if anyone might be up for organizing something else.

Same goes for Europe in late April and May, when we’ll definitely be touring in Germany, Scandinavia, England, and hopefully lots of other places nearby, as gigs come together.