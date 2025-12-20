This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sous-merde's avatar
sous-merde
7hEdited

While looking for Joe Hill cartoons, i stumbled upon that quote here(, https://www.cartooningcapitalism.com/iww-cartoons) :

"If a person can put a few cold, common sense facts into a song and dress them (the facts) up in a cloak of humor to take the dryness off of them," wrote Joe Hill in a letter, "he will succeed in reaching a great number of workers who are too unintelligent or too indifferent to read a pamphlet or an editorial on economic science."

I clearly do not know what to make of it, and wouldn't dare to give advices, especially since i've never made a song(, and you've made more songs than M.Groening made Simpsons episodes), but it continues to stuck in my mind a few days later, so forget it as soon as you've read that if you want, it's just a more or less useful//useless thought.

https://youtu.be/pV6wTiixGsM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Rovics and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture