TODAY: Atlanta, Georgia!
I'm playing a show at WRFG Community Radio this afternoon, back in the great city of Atlanta, Georgia for the first time in many years.
If you know anyone in Atlanta, this would be the perfect time to let them know about today’s concert!
On that note, if you know anyone in Arizona, maybe they want to come to the little festival I’m playing at in Bisbee on January 3rd.
And if you know anyone in California, I’ll be touring there extensively throughout the last half of January and early February with Kamala, and we have plenty of available dates for more gigs if anyone in Oregon, or anywhere in California, if anyone might be up for organizing something else.
Same goes for Europe in late April and May, when we’ll definitely be touring in Germany, Scandinavia, England, and hopefully lots of other places nearby, as gigs come together.
While looking for Joe Hill cartoons, i stumbled upon that quote here(, https://www.cartooningcapitalism.com/iww-cartoons) :
"If a person can put a few cold, common sense facts into a song and dress them (the facts) up in a cloak of humor to take the dryness off of them," wrote Joe Hill in a letter, "he will succeed in reaching a great number of workers who are too unintelligent or too indifferent to read a pamphlet or an editorial on economic science."
I clearly do not know what to make of it, and wouldn't dare to give advices, especially since i've never made a song(, and you've made more songs than M.Groening made Simpsons episodes), but it continues to stuck in my mind a few days later, so forget it as soon as you've read that if you want, it's just a more or less useful//useless thought.
https://youtu.be/pV6wTiixGsM