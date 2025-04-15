It’s been a wonderful tour of England and Scotland. I’ll tell you more about it soon… But for the time being I wanted to tell everyone that we’re heading off now to go visit the Lakenheath Peace Alliance’s encampment at the Lakenheath RAF base, where the US military is currently making plans for hosting nuclear missiles.

I fly back home to Portland, Oregon tomorrow. Next weekend I’ll be driving up to BC and doing shows on Vancouver Island in Cumberland and Denman Island, and then on the mainland in the big city (Vancouver). Details are up at davidrovics.com/tour — no advance tickets needed, just come on over to the gigs!

Soon after getting home from BC I fly to Denmark for a short visit of just under a week, during which time I’ll be in Jutland the whole time, playing in Aalborg on May 1 at 1000Fryd, Aarhus on May 2, and Skanderborg on May 3 following the Enhedslisten conference. I’ll have details about all of those up on my website shortly.

If you know anyone in England, BC, or Denmark, please tell them what’s happening! And if anyone in BC or Denmark is organizing a Gaza solidarity protest that I might be in the area for, I’m happy to sing at it if such plans are made (for free).

I hope to see some of you on the road and in the streets!