This weekend I’ll be doing shows in British Columbia, in Cumberland, Denman Island, and the city of Vancouver. Next week I’ll be doing several shows on the Jutland Peninsula, in Aalborg, Aarhus, and Skanderborg.

Of course I’ll be singing songs about current events, mostly… But here are a couple of playlists of songs I’ve written related to some of the places I’ll be visiting imminently — a Canada playlist, and a Scandinavia playlist.

Here's a little Earth Day preview of the sort of concert folks have in store coming right up in BC and Denmark...