This weekend in BC, next week in Denmark + Earth Day concert!
I'm driving up to BC for the weekend, then on Monday I fly to Denmark for a week. Preview concert below! davidrovics.com/tour
This weekend I’ll be doing shows in British Columbia, in Cumberland, Denman Island, and the city of Vancouver. Next week I’ll be doing several shows on the Jutland Peninsula, in Aalborg, Aarhus, and Skanderborg.
Of course I’ll be singing songs about current events, mostly… But here are a couple of playlists of songs I’ve written related to some of the places I’ll be visiting imminently — a Canada playlist, and a Scandinavia playlist.
Here's a little Earth Day preview of the sort of concert folks have in store coming right up in BC and Denmark...