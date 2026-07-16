This morning at ICE & Saturday on the waterfront
For local Portland folks or anyone else who wants to offer support remotely, we'll be gathering at ICE this morning, and playing a benefit on the waterfront on Saturday.
We’ll be there, with sound system, voices, and guitar.
Unfortunately, all the other bands decided they don't want to play with me on Saturday. For real. But Kamala and I will still be playing at the waterfront in downtown Portland and hoping to raise money for our friend who is in a precarious housing situation. QR codes to donate are on the graphic.