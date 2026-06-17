This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"They All Sang the Internationale"

We end the set in Aalborg as it began -- with a song about the 1st of May. This time specifically during the course of the death march from Ravensbruck in 1945.
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David Rovics
Jun 17, 2026

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