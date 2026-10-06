Upcoming plans: barnstorming around the 4th Congressional district of Maryland with Sam Husseini and friends from October 9-15. Visiting Mobile, Alabama October 20-26. A tour of Australia with Kamala for most of November. Spring 2027: Europe!
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“The Wedding Became a Funeral”
Apparently September 1st on the south coast of Iran was the 11th wedding the US military has bombed in the past 25 years or so.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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