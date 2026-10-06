This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“The Wedding Became a Funeral”

Apparently September 1st on the south coast of Iran was the 11th wedding the US military has bombed in the past 25 years or so.
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David Rovics

Upcoming plans: barnstorming around the 4th Congressional district of Maryland with Sam Husseini and friends from October 9-15. Visiting Mobile, Alabama October 20-26. A tour of Australia with Kamala for most of November. Spring 2027: Europe!

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