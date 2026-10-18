For most of November I’m in Australia. We have plenty of free dates for impromptu house concerts, protests, or other events, so folks in Australia should feel free to hit me up about such ideas anytime. And please spread the word about these gigs!
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“The Wedding Became a Funeral” with Iman Amanin and Chet Gardiner
World music for the Sirik wedding, from Iran to Hawai’i to Oregon.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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