This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“The Wedding Became a Funeral” with Iman Amanin and Chet Gardiner

World music for the Sirik wedding, from Iran to Hawai’i to Oregon.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

For most of November I’m in Australia. We have plenty of free dates for impromptu house concerts, protests, or other events, so folks in Australia should feel free to hit me up about such ideas anytime. And please spread the word about these gigs!

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