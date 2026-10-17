This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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The Third Brick International Festival

As the director of this amazing festival in Iran says, “art is the most powerful voice against injustice.”
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David Rovics

For most of November I'm in Australia. We have plenty of free dates for impromptu house concerts, protests, or other events, so folks in Australia should feel free to hit me up about such ideas anytime. And please spread the word about these gigs!

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