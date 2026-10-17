For most of November I'm in Australia. We have plenty of free dates for impromptu house concerts, protests, or other events, so folks in Australia should feel free to hit me up about such ideas anytime. And please spread the word about these gigs!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Third Brick International Festival
As the director of this amazing festival in Iran says, “art is the most powerful voice against injustice.”
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes