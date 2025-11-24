This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume's avatar
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
6h

I'm paying close attention to all aspects of AI so getting your perspective--as a musician I respect--is appreciated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Wennlund's avatar
Dave Wennlund
8h

I'm ignoring your Ai shit David.

I'm shocked you've let it take you over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Rovics
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Rovics
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture