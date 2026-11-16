They say it’s hard to understand

Whatever motivates

The electorate here

In the United States

Sometimes it’s a landslide

For one party, then the next

Leaving perplexed pundits

Wondering what to expect



If they removed their blinders

And analyzed the way

The results end up

What the patterns say

Is the people keep rejecting

As we just did

Each administration

That kills the kids



How many more elections

Must we endure before

They see

The people don’t want war



When the Democrats refused

To end the occupations

That’s when people voted

For the Trump administration

For the man who claimed

He’d focus on the country

The forever wars would end

No more hegemony



Chorus



They voted Biden in

For some kind of change of pace

Soon the world was on fire

With slaughter every place

They could see

Across the ocean wide

That what was going on

US-sponsored genocide



Chorus



So the people voted

To try Trump out again

There are only two choices

What can we do when

However we vote

We just end up with this

More crazy politicians

Bringing us to the abyss



Chorus

Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.