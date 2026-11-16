They say it’s hard to understand
Whatever motivates
The electorate here
In the United States
Sometimes it’s a landslide
For one party, then the next
Leaving perplexed pundits
Wondering what to expect
If they removed their blinders
And analyzed the way
The results end up
What the patterns say
Is the people keep rejecting
As we just did
Each administration
That kills the kids
How many more elections
Must we endure before
They see
The people don’t want war
When the Democrats refused
To end the occupations
That’s when people voted
For the Trump administration
For the man who claimed
He’d focus on the country
The forever wars would end
No more hegemony
Chorus
They voted Biden in
For some kind of change of pace
Soon the world was on fire
With slaughter every place
They could see
Across the ocean wide
That what was going on
US-sponsored genocide
Chorus
So the people voted
To try Trump out again
There are only two choices
What can we do when
However we vote
We just end up with this
More crazy politicians
Bringing us to the abyss
Chorus
Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.