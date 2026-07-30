The only nation in the world
Of 193
Whose leaders believe
They should have hegemony
That they should make the rules
And expect to be obeyed
And those who don’t
Should be afraid
The only nation in the world
With seven hundred bases
On every continent
That has people in the places
While their leaders express outrage
That there could possibly be
Any such endeavors
From another country
The only nation in the world
That dropped a nuclear weapon
Is worried
That someone else will use one
The only nation in the world
Not one but two
Atomic bombs on cities
Where they knew
Massive numbers of civilians
Would die horrifically
And no one on the planet
Can think to disagree
Chorus
The only nation in the world
That thinks it’s a superpower
And everybody else
Around the Earth should cower
Fear its awesome might
Fear the madness it displays
Every time it threatens
A replay
Chorus
"The Only Nation in the World That Dropped a Nuclear Weapon"
The only nation in the world