The only nation in the world

Of 193

Whose leaders believe

They should have hegemony

That they should make the rules

And expect to be obeyed

And those who don’t

Should be afraid



The only nation in the world

With seven hundred bases

On every continent

That has people in the places

While their leaders express outrage

That there could possibly be

Any such endeavors

From another country



The only nation in the world

That dropped a nuclear weapon

Is worried

That someone else will use one



The only nation in the world

Not one but two

Atomic bombs on cities

Where they knew

Massive numbers of civilians

Would die horrifically

And no one on the planet

Can think to disagree



Chorus



The only nation in the world

That thinks it’s a superpower

And everybody else

Around the Earth should cower

Fear its awesome might

Fear the madness it displays

Every time it threatens

A replay



Chorus