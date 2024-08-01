First, to share this little two-song video which relates to news from the Middle East over the past 24 hours or so: you can have negotiations, or you can assassinate the negotiators, their children, their grandchildren, and the journalists covering the fact that you're assassinating them all.

The first song, "They're Killing off the Journalists of Gaza," is from my 2024 album, Notes from a Holocaust. The second song, "Hani Mahmoud and Tareq Abu Azzoum" is from the new album, I Heard a Rumor.

You’ll now find I Heard a Rumor on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and all the other music streaming platforms.

We have graphics for each of the 8 gigs coming up on the west coast as well as one for the People’s Fest in Chicago. If you know anyone in Eugene, Ashland, Mendocino, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, or Chicago, please share the appropriate graphic with them! Details about all the gigs at davidrovics.com/tour.