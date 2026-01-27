Along with us there were appearances via phone from the brilliant poet, Anita Barrows, and a report from the streets of Minneapolis as well.
The Ministry of Culture on Flashpoints
Just before our Berkeley show last night, Kamala and I spent the hour with Dennis Bernstein as guests of Flashpoints on KPFA Community Radio.
Jan 27, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
